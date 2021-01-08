Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEA. BidaskClub raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.65 million, a P/E ratio of 372.06 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

