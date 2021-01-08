Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMRS. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.35 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.12.

Amyris stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Amyris has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 495.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 94,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

