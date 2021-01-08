Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.63. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 24,281,934 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £27.32 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

In other news, insider Adam Habib sold 231,869 shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £4,637.38 ($6,058.77).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

