AMO Coin (AMO) Market Capitalization Hits $8.74 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.21 or 0.00419739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00216839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050268 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.