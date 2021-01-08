Amir Dan Rubin Sells 60,867 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $8,084,000.00.

ONEM opened at $42.56 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of -14.99.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,725,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 561,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 346,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

