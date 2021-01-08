Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading 6.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $23.53. 2,804,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,016,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Specifically, CEO John F. Crowley sold 33,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $605,346.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,548.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $442,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,020 and sold 253,010 shares valued at $5,601,410. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9,442.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 71,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,096,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.