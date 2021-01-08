American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AMSC traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $3,186,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.