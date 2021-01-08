American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ICTPU opened at $1,350.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $962.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $841.59. American Restaurant Partners has a one year low of $600.00 and a one year high of $1,450.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $40.00 per share. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

