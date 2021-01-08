American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $29.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. TheStreet lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 12,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $357,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

