American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Trading Up 5.9%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 986,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 767,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. ValuEngine cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.19%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 322,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 787.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 146,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

