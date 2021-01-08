American Equity Investment Life Holding to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:AEL opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.