American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1307690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About American CuMo Mining Co. (MLY.V) (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

