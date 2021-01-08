América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 103,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. Analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in América Móvil by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,989,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $8,498,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after purchasing an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

