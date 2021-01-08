Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.14.

AMRC stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $60.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,121.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

