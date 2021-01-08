Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $45,595,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 309,552 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. 623,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,836. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.