AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

AMC Networks stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,028,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,605,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,015,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 285,622 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 280,435 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

