Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) traded up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.66. 11,498,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,519,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

