Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 2,999 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,236,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

