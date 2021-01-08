Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Trading 5.8% Higher

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.50. 110,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 61,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08.

Altimeter Growth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.