Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altice USA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.69.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $36.40. 76,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Altice USA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 93,784 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $39,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $14,593,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Altice USA by 71.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

