Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,809.25.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,787.25 on Monday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,765.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,600.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

