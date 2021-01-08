Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Up 9.9%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.40. 1,072,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 714,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

