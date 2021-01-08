AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives $46.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. ValuEngine raised AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth $180,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. 293,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,874. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

