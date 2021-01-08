Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Up 5.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 906,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,201,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. Research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 87,012 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.