Alliance Global Partners Increases Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $28.25

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price objective boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $20.25 to $28.25 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PROF. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Profound Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Profound Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.45.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.30. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 345.14% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

