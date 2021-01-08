Allen Shim Sells 1,557 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $205,127.56.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.62 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WORK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

