Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.53 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $192.43. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.86.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

