Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALKS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.19. 29,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $11,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after buying an additional 445,443 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after purchasing an additional 397,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alkermes by 419.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 274,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 234,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

