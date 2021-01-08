Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$53.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATD.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.30.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 877,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,460. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$30.40 and a twelve month high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

