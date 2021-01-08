Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Up 7.5%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $178.59 and last traded at $175.10. 3,315,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,953,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.