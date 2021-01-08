Alan Quilter Sells 400,000 Shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) (LON:RQIH) Stock

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) (LON:RQIH) insider Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £704,000 ($919,780.51).

Alan Quilter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Alan Quilter sold 400,000 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £700,000 ($914,554.48).

Shares of RQIH stock opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £398.10 million and a P/E ratio of 49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86, a current ratio of 642.09 and a quick ratio of 642.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.68. Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd has a one year low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 187.15 ($2.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L)

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program, Legacy, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates. It provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd (RQIH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.