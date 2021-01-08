Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Sidoti increased their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Alamo Group stock opened at $149.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $291.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.