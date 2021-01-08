AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.58. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 7,760 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

