Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akbank T.A.S. has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

