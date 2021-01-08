Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

AIRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.91 million, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

