Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Airgain were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 9.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.84. 123,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,553. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

