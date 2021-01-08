Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.75 ($109.12).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €89.62 ($105.44) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.65.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

