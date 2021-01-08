Airbus’ (EADSY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,995. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

