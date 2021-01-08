Airbus’ (EADSY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.
EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airbus from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of EADSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,995. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
