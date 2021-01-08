Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $148.30. 5,944,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 6,177,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

