Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

