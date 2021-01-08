Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.48.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $151.27 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

