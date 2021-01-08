Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($13.97) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.97) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Mizuho initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.