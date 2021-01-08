Airbnb (ABNB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) in the last few weeks:

1/6/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at 140166. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

12/10/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $151.27 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.