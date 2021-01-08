Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.17 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

