Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a $95.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of AEM opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

