Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock opened at C$96.68 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 36.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$548,150.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,404,450.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,511 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.