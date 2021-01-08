Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Rating Increased to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of AFL opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3,376.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

