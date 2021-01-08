Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

Shares of AFL opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aflac by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aflac by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 107,661 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Aflac by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Aflac by 20.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

