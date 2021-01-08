Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 2,491,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,606,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

