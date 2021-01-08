Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 2,491,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,606,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $568.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.81.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
