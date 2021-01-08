AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.47

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.47 and traded as high as $91.27. AeroVironment shares last traded at $90.91, with a volume of 113,146 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $83,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

